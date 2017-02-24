‘Naga accord won’t be detrimental to people of Manipur’ 

Amidst rising opposition chorus demanding details of the Naga Peace Accord, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Manipur that nothing in the pact was against their interests.

Addressing a public rally in Imphal, Manipur ahead of assembly elections, Modi said the opposition parties were spreading lies against the Centre.

“I promise you that nothing in the Naga accord has anything that is detrimental to the people of Manipur. Opposition is lying. There’s not a single word against the interests of Manipuri people,” he said.

He also questioned the opposition’s intent behind raising the issue one and a half years after the pact was signed.

“Naga accord was signed one and half years ago. Was the Congress asleep that time? And, now those who have looted the state for 15 years are spreading lies,” said Modi.

In August 2015, the BJP government signed a framework agreement for the peace accord with NSCN(IM).

Modi further said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the state, there will be no more economic blockades.

“In the 15 years on Congress rule, Manipur has been ruined as Congress did no development. What Congress did not do in the last 15 years, I assure we will do it in 15 months. There won’t be any economic blockades when BJP comes to power, I assure you this,” he said.

“Those who cannot ensure peace in Manipur have no right to govern it,” he added.

The insurgent groups in Manipur had called for a shutdown in the state on Saturday ahead of Modi’s arrival in the state. However, a massive crowd turned up at the venue to listen to the PM.

Elections for the 60-seat assembly in the state will be held in two phases on March 4 and 8.

