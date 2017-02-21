Nadda urged to lower cut-off in NEET

Union Health Minister JP Nadda was on MOnday urged to lower the cut-off score in the NEET exam to facilitate qualification of more students from the states.

At a meeting with Nadda, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said the reduction in the cut-off marks would help more students qualify for courses under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

"The Union minister accepted my request in principle and assured a positive outcome. The move would help fill up vacant seats, including in non-clinical courses, in government colleges," Srinivas said.

Srinivas also requested a NEET exam centre in Tirupati to facilitate students in Rayalaseema region.

"We have centres in Vijayawada and Vizag. We have requested another centre in Tirupati to help students from Rayalaseema region," he said.

Srinivas also urged Nadda to hasten the process of setting up AIIMS at Mangalagiri.

"Apart from AIIMS, 3 more super speciality blocks in existing district medical college hospitals were requested. The state government will be submitting a priority list of three locations for setting up the blocks after a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu," he said.

A trauma centre in Nellore, virology lab in Guntur, second tranche of funds for strengthening medical colleges were part of the wish list from the state.