My fight is for the poor: PM Modi

Criticising the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party is fighting for the poor and giving the poor their due.

“My fight is for the poor and giving the poor their due. This fight will continue,” Modi said, adding, “Like Swachh Bharat, the decision on demonetisation is a movement to clean India (from corruption and black money)”.

Hitting out at the Opposition, particularly the Congress, Modi alleged them of politicising his cleanliness drive.

"I was surprised that there were some who made cleanliness also a political issue. Why can't we work together on ushering a Swachh Bharat,” Modi said.

He also stated that the Congress ignored the contribution of others to the country's independence by making it out to be a a family's (Nehru-Gandhi) efforts.

“For it (Congress), the country got freedom only because of efforts of one family,” Modi said.

He then questioned lapses during the Congress regime.

“Why Benami law passed during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure in 1988 was not notified for 26 years,” Modi asked.

The prime minister also spoke on his demonetisation policy and said that the timing of its implementation was the best.

“The timing of demonetisation was the best... and the economy was doing well,” he said.

Talking about budget merger, Modi said, “When the Rail budget was first presented, the transport sector was different. Now things are different and a more comprehensive look is needed”.