'Mutilation act of barbarism, armed forces will react appropriately'

The mutilation of the bodies of two Indian soldiers by Pakistan is an act of barbarism and the armed forces will react to it appropriately, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

In a strong reaction, Jaitley said such attacks do not even take place during war and that the whole country has full faith in the armed forces.

"Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act. The government of India strongly condemns this act. The whole country has full faith in our armed forces which will react appropriately to the act," Jaitley said.

He said sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain.

"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks do not take place during war," he said.