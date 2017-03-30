'Muslim men use triple talaq to satisfy their lust'

Kicking a major political storm, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya accused Muslim men of abusing 'triple talaq' to divorce their wives and satisfy their "lust".

"BJP stands with Muslim women who have been given talaq unreasonably and arbitrarily," Maurya said at a function on Friday night as the country in emroiled in a raging debate over the sesitive issue.

Highlighting that 'triple talaqs' have "no basis", Maurya said: "If someone, only for satisfying his lust keeps changing his wives and forces his own wife and children on the streets to beg... no one will call this as right."

BJP stands with such victims to help them get respect, he said further.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged Muslims not to "poiticise" the issue and requested them to come forward and find a "solution".

