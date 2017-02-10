Musical tribute to fallen policemen every week

A band display and 'retreat' ceremony to pay homage to fallen policemen across the country will be held here every week, the government said on Friday.

The first such event to begin on Saturday at the National Police Memorial in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri will be conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju will be the chief guest.

The decision was taken on February 1 during a meeting chaired by Special Secretary (Internal Security) Mahesh Kumar Singla.

"A band display and 'retreat' ceremony will be conducted every Saturday to pay homage to the martyrs," a Home Ministry official said.

"The task has been assigned month-wise to all the Central Armed Police Forces. Tomorrow (Saturday) this event will be conducted by the BSF," he said.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprise the personnel in the BSF, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITPB), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Rifles (AR) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

The names of 36,050 policemen who died on duty have been etched on the plaques of the memorial, which opened in October last year.