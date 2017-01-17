Murder accused Indrani seeks to divorce Peter

Indrani Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeks to divorce her husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea.



She informed the CBI Special Court Special Judge H.S. Mahajan and sought his permission for the same.



The judge said it was a personal matter and did not require the court's clearance.



Former media tycoon Peter Mukerjea was not present at that time as he had been whisked off to jail earlier.



Earlier, the Special Court framed charges against Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her present husband Peter for the murder of Sheena Bora, 24, in April 2012.



They have been charged with murder, hatching conspiracy to murder, kidnapping, destroying evidence and other offences.



Another accused arrested in August 2015, Indrani's ex-driver Shyamwar Rai, turned an approver in June 2016 in return for judicial pardon.



Indrani, 45, co-founded the INX Media along with Peter Mukerjea in 2007. She later became its CEO.