Mulayam flies to Delhi to claim 'cycle'

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday left for New Delhi to again stake his claim on the party symbol, the 'cycle'.



He was accompanied by his brother Shivpal Yadav.



Close aides said Mulayam Singh would give a sworn affidavit to the Election Commission buttress his claim vis-a-vis his leadership of the party.



The Election Commission has served notices to both the Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav factions to provide supporting documents and evidence in their favour for claiming the party symbol.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who has rebelled against his father, has called a meeting of party legislators here.



The poll panel has reportedly given both sides time till January 9.



Uttar Pradesh will elect a new assembly between February 11 and March 8.



Akhilesh Yadav late on Wednesday revoked the suspension from the party of four district chiefs suspended by Shivpal Yadav.