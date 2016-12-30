Mulayam expels Akhilesh, Ram Gopal for 6 years

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from the party for six years for "indulging in anti-party activities". He said the party would now elect a new Chief Minister in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.



Also expelled was and party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav who had, earlier in the day called a national convention of the Samajwadi Party on January 1 following a rift over the list of SP candidates finalised by Mulayam Singh for assembly polls due next year.



The Akhilesh faction with Ram Gopal Yadav's support came up with a separate list of candidates, sparking a crisis.



"I am expelling both Akhilesh and Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years," Mulayam Singh told reporters at a hurriedly-called press conference here.



Mulayam Singh said "no one has the right to call national council meeting" other than the party chief and the decision was taken to give a "strong message" to party cadres.



He also accused Ram Gopal of damaging the future prospects of Akhilesh Yadav.



"The party is our priority... both of them indulged in indiscipline," he said.



Asked who would be the new Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh: "We will decide that."



Mulayam also appealed party workers to not attend the convention called by the Akhilesh-Ram Gopal faction.

