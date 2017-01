After claiming over the party on Saturday by AkhileshYadav’s close aide Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday said that there is no controversy in the party.

“Party ke andar koi vivad nahi hai to samjhauta kaisa?,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said in Lucknow.

Ram Gopal Yadav Yadav on Saturday claimed that over 90 per cent party leaders are with Akhilesh.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly election will be held from Februry 11 to March 8 in seven phases.