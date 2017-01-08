Mulayam claims himself SP chief

Amid political drama before Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday claimed his position as party chief.

“I am Samajwadi party chief and Akhilesh Yadav is the Chief Minister UP, Shivpal Yadav is the state president,” Mulayam Singh said in a press conference in New Delhi.

“Ram Gopal Yadav expelled for six years, can't call party convention,” the SP leader said.

Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday claimed that over 90 per cent party leaders are with Akhilesh.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly election will be held from Februry 11 to March 8 in seven phases.