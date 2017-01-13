  1. Home
Mulayam, Akhilesh factions at EC over party symbol

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 13, 2017 | 01:14 PM
Akhilesh Yadav (L), Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: AFP)

The two factions of Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party reached the Election Commission here on Friday staking claim over the party symbol 'cycle'.

The Election Commission had summoned both the groups, one led by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the other by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh was accompanied by his brother Shivpal Yadav, Ashu Malik and Sanjay Seth while Ram Gopal Yadav represented the Akhilesh faction along with Naresh Agrawal, Kiranmoy Nanda and Neeraj Shekhar.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also reached the poll panel in support of the Akhilesh faction.

The 'cycle' symbol could be frozen before the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh if the Election Commission is not able to decide which of the two factions commands the majority in the organisation.
 

