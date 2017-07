President Pranab Mukherjee will address the nation on Monday, his last day as the President, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The address will be broadcast from 7.30 p.m. on the national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in English, followed by Hindi versions, it said.

Broadcast of the address in English and Hindi on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by Doordarshan's regional channels.