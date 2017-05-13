Mukherjee pays homage to former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday, paid obeisance to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, former President of India, on his 112th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The president paid floral tributes in front of a portrait of the former president and was joined by the family members of Ahmed along with officers and staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on May 13, 1905, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was breathed his last on February 11, 1977 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was elected as the fifth President on August 24, 1974 and served till his death on February 11, 1977.

He signed the order on promulgation of emergency on June 25, 1975.

(With inputs from agencies)



