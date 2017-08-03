MPBSE results 2017: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has made an announcement for the candidates waiting to check their MPBSE Supplementary results 2017 for Class 10, Class12 that the result is expected to be declared soon at mpresults.nic.in.

If close sources to the MPBSE authorities are to be believed then Madhya Pradesh Board Supplementary results 2017 will be declared before August 20 on the official website.

Just after the declaration of the MPBSE results 2017 for Class 10, Class12 candidates should enter the official website and follow the instruction to get their results. Along with this candidates should carry the important exam details including roll number, registration number and other details to get the result online.

As per the updates, around 4.10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the examination centers.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website some of the candidates may face technical issue in visiting the website in such case candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website to check the results.