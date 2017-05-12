MPBSE results 2017 for Class 10 board examination has been declared on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Candidates trying to get their exam results 2017 have to visit the official website and fill the blank space in the site with the required information including roll number, registration number and other details to get the results online.

Along with this candidates can directly get their MPBSE Class 10th (X) board exam results 2017 at http://resultsout.htcampus.com/MPBSE/mp-board-ssc-class-10th-exam-results/iframe/, http://mpresults.nic.in/mpbse/Xhsc-2017/X_class_17.htm.

As per the latest updates, around 13.5 lakh candidates entered the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 10th examination hall across the state.

This time MPBSE has announced the class 10 (X), class 12 (X) results 2017 at the same time. In relation to this SR Mohanty (MPBSE, chairperson) said, this decision has been taken to make students stress free.

Due to the huge number of visitors on the official website candidates may face technical difficulties in getting the MPBSE results 2017 for class 10 and class 12, so the candidates are advise to stay calm and try to get in touch with the officials.