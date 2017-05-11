Mother’s day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and this year it would be celebrated on 14 May. It is a very important day in every child’s life as it is the day to honour his/her mother, who is the most important entity in his life. Mother’s Day celebration was first started in the ancient era by the Greek and Romans. However, it was soon adapted in the UK as a Mothering Sunday. It is being celebrated in almost 46 countries of the world on different dates.
On Mother’s Day, we have compiled a list of 10 Happy Mother’s Day messages that you can send across to your mum and make her feel special:-
Mama was my greatest teacher,
a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness.
If love is sweet as a flower,
then my mother is that sweet flower of love.
My mother is a special part
Of all that’s cherished in my heart,
She is my pearl, my soul, my mate;
She is the one to make life great.
She is an angel without the wings!
Thank you mom for everything that you have done
and
keeping doing for me.
Thank you God for having you as part of my life,
you have taught me many good things,
today what i have become it’s because of you.
Wishing you Happy Mother’s Day
Mother, dear mother, the years have been long
Since I last listened your lullaby song:
Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem
Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.
You never appreciate all of the things
your mother did for you
until you find yourself
doing the same things
for your kids.
Mothers love knows no boundaries
As it grows healthier each day,
Knows no reason as it is given unconditionally,
Knows no season as it
Transcends forever through eternity…
Happy mother’s day
In an exam,
chldrn wer gvn to write an esay on mother.
A cute child wrote:
“combination of million wrds
4m 26 alphabets
can never express my loving mom.”
Happy Mother’s Day
means more than flowers and gifts
It means saying thank you
It means I love you
You are my mother, my friend
Today is your day!