Mother’s day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May and this year it would be celebrated on 14 May. It is a very important day in every child’s life as it is the day to honour his/her mother, who is the most important entity in his life. Mother’s Day celebration was first started in the ancient era by the Greek and Romans. However, it was soon adapted in the UK as a Mothering Sunday. It is being celebrated in almost 46 countries of the world on different dates.

On Mother’s Day, we have compiled a list of 10 Happy Mother’s Day messages that you can send across to your mum and make her feel special:-

Mama was my greatest teacher,

a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness.

If love is sweet as a flower,

then my mother is that sweet flower of love.



My mother is a special part

Of all that’s cherished in my heart,

She is my pearl, my soul, my mate;

She is the one to make life great.

She is an angel without the wings!



Thank you mom for everything that you have done

and

keeping doing for me.

Thank you God for having you as part of my life,

you have taught me many good things,

today what i have become it’s because of you.

Wishing you Happy Mother’s Day



Mother, dear mother, the years have been long

Since I last listened your lullaby song:

Sing, then, and unto my soul it shall seem

Womanhood’s years have been only a dream.



You never appreciate all of the things

your mother did for you

until you find yourself

doing the same things

for your kids.



Mothers love knows no boundaries

As it grows healthier each day,

Knows no reason as it is given unconditionally,

Knows no season as it

Transcends forever through eternity…

Happy mother’s day



In an exam,

chldrn wer gvn to write an esay on mother.

A cute child wrote:

“combination of million wrds

4m 26 alphabets

can never express my loving mom.”



Happy Mother’s Day

means more than flowers and gifts

It means saying thank you

It means I love you

You are my mother, my friend

Today is your day!