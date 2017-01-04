Mortal remains of 2 Indians reaches India from Turkey

Flowers have been laid in front of the Reina night club (Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP)

Bodies of film producer-realtor Abis Rizvi and fashion designer Khushi Shah, who were among 39 people killed in the Istanbul terror attack, arrived here early on Wednesday.

"The Turkish Airlines plane carrying the bodies landed at Mumbai airport shortly after 5 am," BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who received the bodies at the airport, said.

While Rizvi's body has been taken to his home in suburban Bandra, Khushi's body was flown to Vadodara for cremation later today, he said.

Rizvi's burial will also take place on Wednesday.

The flight carrying the bodies left Istanbul last night.

Khushi and Rizvi were among the 15 foreigners who were killed when a gunman went on a rampage at the waterside Reina nightclub in Istanbul where revellers were celebrating the New Year.