Morale of jawans at all time high: Amit Shah

  • PTI

    PTI | Maharajganj

    February 23, 2017 | 03:32 PM
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (PHOTO: Facebook)

After the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Indian Army's morale got a massive boost and is now at an all time high, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Thursday.

"Earlier indiscriminate firing used to have been initiated by Pakistan, and also ended by that country. Today, Pakistan resorts to indiscriminate firing, but the final answer is given by India," he told an election meeting here.

"A 'goli' (bullet) comes from there (Pakistan), and it is retaliated with a 'gola' (artillery shell," the BJP chief said, adding no one has any right to insult jawans.

Urging the voters to give an overwhelming mandate to the BJP in the UP polls, Shah said the party, on coming to power, would ban all slaughter houses in the state and take a tough stand on land mafia.

