Modi vitiating atmosphere during polls: Congress

The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his controversial "graveyard and cremation ground", remark alleging him of "vitiating" the atmosphere during the state polls.



"The Prime Minister, true to his form, is vitiating the atmosphere during election time," Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters here.



"He has tried to stir communal tensions and polarise the society. His speech on graveyard and crematoria, shows his mindset," the Congress leader said.



Sharma's remarks came a day after Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur accusing the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government of playing politics of discrimination.



He also said that this was while his flagship schemes were benefiting all irrespective of their caste and religion.



Modi on Sunday said: "If a village receives funds for a graveyard, then it should also get for cremation ground... If you provide uninterrupted power supply for Eid, then you should also do it for Holi."



"It is clear BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is heading towards a big defeat. Flustered and frustrated Modiji has lost all sense of balance in his speeches," the Congress leader added.



The Congress leader also said that India is a multi-cultural nation. "Our Constitution doesn't allow anyone to divide the nation, be it on caste or religion."



"PM is not above the Constitution or the law. The Prime Minister would be better served to tell the people how many of his promises he has kept," Sharma added.



The Congress leader accused the Prime Minister of not fulfilling his promises to the farmers made in 2014.