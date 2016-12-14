Modi used demonetisation to hide his failures, says Rahul Gandhi

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “breaking the spine” of the Indian economy, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the PM used demonetisation to hide his failures.

“PM Modi has broken the spine of the Indian economy and demonetisation was his personal decision,” Rahul Gandhi said at the Jan Vedna convention of the Congress here in the national capital.

He accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of undermining the constitutional institutions like Reserve Bank of India, judiciary and the Election Commission.

“The BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi have weakened institutions like RBI,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi further said that demonetisation was just an excuse to hide the failures of PM Modi who has a habit of jumping from one initiative to another without ensuring their success.

“But he can’t hide behind Skill India, Make in India anymore,” he said adding that ‘achhe din’ (good days) will come when Congress returns to power in 2019 mocking PM Modi’s popular slogan ahead of the 2014 general elections.

He added that Modi and the BJP had the habit of asking what the successive Congress governments did in 70 years since Independence.

"People of this country know what Congress did or did not do. They gave not only their sweat but their blood in each and every state of the nation... How many BJP workers gave their blood?"