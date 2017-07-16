Modi urges all parties to make monsoon session fruitful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pointed at the importance of the monsoon session that will begin later during the day and urged all parties to work in the interest of the nation.

"This monsoon session is very important in many ways as the country will elect its new President," Modi said after arriving at Parliament to participate in Presidential polls.

Expressing hope, the Prime Minister said that all the parliamentarians would engage in quality debate in the interest of the nation.

Modi said : "GST shows the good that can be achieved when all parties come together and work for the nation. The GST spirit is about growing stronger together. I hope the same GST spirit prevails in the session.

He said like the Monsoon brings hope, "this session also brings same spirit of hope".

