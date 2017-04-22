Modi to launch UDAN air connectivity scheme on April 27

The central government on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the air regional connectivity scheme -- UDAN -- on April 27, Thursday, in Shimla.



"Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also flag off the inaugural UDAN flights on Kadapa-Hyderabad and Nanded-Hyderabad sectors," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.



According to the ministry, it is committed to providing air connectivity to currently underserved and unserved airports through the UDAN air connectivity scheme.



An under-served airport is defined as an airport which has no more than seven scheduled commercial flight departures per week, whereas an un-served airport or airstrip is the one which has not even received a single scheduled commercial service during the last two flight schedules.

