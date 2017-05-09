Modi to kick off his govt's 3rd anniversary from Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick off his government's 3rd anniversary celebrations from Assam on May 26, as the BJP makes vigorous efforts to expand its presence in the Northeast.



Modi will launch developmental projects and make a public address from the state where his party came to power for the first time last year. The Assam government completes its first year on May 23.



Assam and the entire Northeastern region has become important for the BJP and RSS as the saffron party has made big strides there, capturing power in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur besides Assam since it formed the government at the Centre in 2014.



Tripura, another Northeastern state, will have assembly election early next year and BJP chief Amit Shah has been making concerted efforts to galvanise the party to unseat the CPI(M), which has been in power there since 1993.



BJP sources said Modi's speech is likely to underline his government's commitment to the eastern and Northeastern India which he has often emphasised was critical to the country's overall progress.

Though the BJP has expanded its footprint across western and northern India under Modi and Shah, success has largely eluded it in the southern states, besides Bihar and West Bengal.

As part of his nation-wide tour Shah has been especially targeting these regions for the party to grow with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The BJP has made elaborate tour plans for its office bearers and central government ministers to reach out to people on the Modi dispensation's third anniversary.