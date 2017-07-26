Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's memorial at Rameswaram, said officials.



Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and NDA's Vice Presidential candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu will be among those present on the occasion.



Kalam died of cardiac arrest in Shillong on this day two years ago. He was laid to rest at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram, around 560 km from here.



After inaugurating the memorial built at an outlay of around Rs 15 crore, Modi will also flag off the 'Kalam 2020 Science Vehicle'.



The Science Vehicle will travel to several states showcasing Kalam's achievements in the field of science and would reach Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on October 15, which happens to be the late Kalam's birth anniversary.



Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the coastal temple town of Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district ahead of Modi's visit.