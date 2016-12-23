Modi to arrive in Uttarakhand on December 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in the hill state of Uttarakhand on December 27, an official said on Friday.

Following the confirmation of the visit from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), security arrangements are being beefed up.

Soon after his arrival at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport, Modi will head to an event where he will lay the foundation stone for the "all-weather road" for the 'Chaar Dhaam Yatra' - an annual pilgrimage to the shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The road once constructed will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ajay Bhatt informed.

The prime minister will also address a public rally at the city's parade ground.