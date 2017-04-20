Modi, Sushma meet Australian foreign minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Australia's joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA), saying it would provide an impetus to the grouping.

He was talking to visiting Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop when she called on him here on Tuesday evening, the External Affairs Ministry said.

Before calling on Modi, the visiting dignitary signed the Framework Agreement to join the ISA, a common platform for cooperation among sun-rich countries.

The initiative was launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015 by Modi and the then President of France Francois Hollande.

During the meeting, Modi and Bishop also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Australian minister briefed Modi on the progress in bilateral relations since the visit of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to India in April this year

Earlier in the day, Bishop had extensive talks with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on a range of issues and how the two countries could deepen cooperation in various areas, including trade and defence. She condemned the recent terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims and conveyed to India her country’s firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.