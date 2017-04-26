Modi, Sri Lankan PM discuss ways to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghen met here on Wednesday to discuss bilateral issues and strengthen ties between the two neighbours..

"Held comprehensive talks with PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on ways to strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of our citizens," Modi tweeted after the meeting held at Hyderabad House.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj too met the visiting dignitary.

Wickremesinghe arrived here on Tuesday on a five-day visit to India.

