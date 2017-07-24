Modi, Sonia condemn Kabul terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the terror attack in the Afghan capital on Monday that left at least 36 dead and said India stood with Afghans in their fight against terrorism.



"Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Kabul. My heart goes out to the victim's families. We stand in solidarity with people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism," tweeted Modi.



Congress President Sonia Gandhi also condemned the attack.



Calling for concerted international efforts in confronting the global menace of terrorism, she said: "All the nations need to unitedly stand against the menace of terrorism as it is a global phenomenon threatening international security and stability."



Expressing her grave concern and grief, she extended condolences to the people of Afghanistan as also bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.



At least 36 persons were killed and 42 others wounded when a car packed with explosives struck a minibus carrying government employees in western Kabul on Monday, officials and witnesses said.