Modi seeks suggestions for Independence Day speech 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked people to share ideas for his 15th August speech on a specially created open forum on the Narendra Modi App.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Modi said: “When I address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15th August, I am merely the medium. The voice is of 125 crore Indians.”

“Share your ideas for the speech on 15th August, on the specially created open forum on the NM App,” said Modi in another tweet along with a link of the forum.

According to the message on the forum, “If you have constructive ideas and think it could benefit the country, share it with the Prime Minister now and become a part of the journey in building a ‘New India.”

“The PM may refer to some of the inputs during his address on 15th August,” the message in the forum said. You can provide your suggestions in the comments section below,” it added.

PM Modi had sought suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech during his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday as well.