Modi's silence on important issues deafening: Congress

Emphasising that there has been an "atmosphere of fear" in the country under BJP's rule, Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being "silent" on issues of national importance.



"It is a matter of grave concern that there have been incidents of violence (across the country). BJP-governed states did not take any action to stop these attacks on innocent people," Congress leader Anand Sharma said in a press conference here.



Referring to attacks on animal traders by cow vigilantes, violence in the name of religion and Uttar Pradesh Government's 'anti-Romeo' squads, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that Prime Minister, who speaks on every subject, must say something on these issues too.



"His (Modi's) silence is deafening. He is duty-bound to uphold constitutional democracy," he said, asking what "prevents" Modi and Union Home Minister from speaking on these matters.

Sharma said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states have more responsibility to stop these attacks on innocent people.

"These incidents should not only be condemned but guilty must be punished," he said, adding that no economic development would be possible without peace in the society.

The former Union Minister also said these incidents have lowered India's image internationally.



"India's constitutional democracy must be defended. We are a country which is rule-based and rule-governed," he said, adding that atmosphere of fear was not good for the country.



"The Prime Minister must tell the country what action he plans to take against people who

indulge in violence," he said.



Stressing that there has to be "stability" in the country for overall development, he said that stability does not mean only political stability and this "situation of fear" may have "long-term consequences".



He also attacked the Modi government for having an agenda, due to which "real issues" get lost.



"Prime Minister had promised 2 crore jobs every year. This (promise) has fallen flat. Only propaganda is being pushed," he said.