Modi's chest has shrunk to 56 mm: Congress



(13:46)

, May 8 (IANS) Protesting against the mutilation of the bodies of Indian soldiers, the Congress in Goa on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 56-inch chest had now shrunk to 56-millimetres.

At a protest here, Goa Mahila Congress president Sunita Verenkar also said that women members of the party were collecting bangles to present to Union Minister Smriti Irani to remind her about her jibes against earlier governments whenever Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistani soldiers or Maoists.

"The PM always used to say his chest is 56 inches broad. I do not know what has happened to his chest. I think it is shrinking. It has become 56 cm or 56 mm, we do not know, but we request him to protect our jawans who are fighting on the border," Verenkar told reporters.

She complained that despite the attacks on Indian soldiers, the country had no full-time Defence Minister.

"We are sad we do not have a full-time Defence Minister. We had a Defence Minister who fled to Goa because of what we do not know... He is more interested in eating fish, that is why he is back to Goa. We need a full-time Defence Minister for India," Verenkar said.

