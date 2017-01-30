  1. Home
  2. India

Modi remembers Dayanand Saraswati on birth anniversary

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    February 12, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi (Photo: AFP)

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tributes to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary and acknowledged his impact on social reform.

"Tributes to Swami Dayanand Saraswati. His noble efforts towards social reform and education continue to have a lasting impact," the Prime Minister said. 

Saraswati was a vedic scholar and a staunch critic of idolatry prevalent in the Hindu religion. 

Throughout his life, he strove to overthrow the influence of priesthood on society and pronounced the practice as a corruption of the original teachings of the religion.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Is the Congress right in demanding PM Modi’s apology for his raincoat jibe at former PM Manmohan Singh?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.