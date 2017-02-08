Modi, Rahul battle it out in Uttarakhand

As the Uttarakhand polling date nears, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi sharpened their attacks on each other, holding rallies on the same turf. While Modi accused the Congress party of having no vision for growth and development in the state, Rahul accused him of embracing corrupted leaders who were kicked out of his party.

Accusing the Congress government in Uttarakhand of having no vision for growth even though the state has great potential in tourism and allied sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to vote out the ruling party and give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to ensure new heights of development in the next five years.

"Have you ever thought why despite having such great potential Uttarakhand has lagged behind Chattisgarh and Jharkhand which were created together by Atal Bihari Vajpayee? In spite of the Maoist problem, Chattisgargh with a BJP government has established itself among the fastest growing states," he told a poll rally at the GITI Maidan in Shrinagar. He said that he has grand plans to tap the state's tourism potential and herbal wealth to lure visitors from all over the world to its doorsteps.

While the prime minister addressed a rally in Pithoragarh and Shrinagar in Garhwal, Rahul held a roadshow in Haridwar district. The roadshow started from Bhagwanpur and concluded in Haridwar.

Rahul said the Congress threw garbage out of Uttarakhand but Modi brought it back in his party.

“Modi ji says he is fighting against corruption. But, all the corrupt leaders which we had removed from our party, was embraced by the PM. We cleared the garbage, which Modi ji has kept in BJP,” Rahul said, referring to Making a attack on ex-Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna and other Congress rebels. The road show witnessed a big turnout.

The BJP has pumped in all their energy in poll campaign in Uttarakhand. On Sunday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari, Hema Malani and Yogi Adiyanath addressing public gathering in different parts of the hill state. Uttarakhand will go to polls on 15 February.

Photo: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi conducting road show in Haridwar district.