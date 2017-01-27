  1. Home
PM Modi promises Indus water for Punjab farmers

    IANS | Jalandhar

    January 27, 2017 | 06:15 PM
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PHOTO: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised more water to the farmers of Punjab, saying it will come from the Indus river.

"Farmers in Punjab should get more water. We have decided that Indus water, which goes to Pakistan, should be given to India," Modi said while addressing an election rally 
here.

Punjab goes to the polls on February 4.

Earlier in November, the Prime Minister had made a similar statement, saying the water belongs to the Indian farmers.

"That water belongs to the Indian farmers. We will do whatever we can to give enough water to our farmers," he had said on November 25 in Bhatinda in Punjab.

