Modi pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on birth anniversary

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 28, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PHOTO: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his 151st birth anniversary.

Paying homage to the leader who is known for his contribution to the Independence movement, Modi said Lala Lajpat Rai was respected for his "fearlessness, impeccable integrity and fight against injustice." 

Rai, popularly known as Punjab Kesari was part of the "Lal Bal Pal" trio.

He was one of the three extremist members of the Indian National Congress who gave their life for the independence of India along with Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal.

Rai was born on January 28, 1865 and died on November 17, 1928.

