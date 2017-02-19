Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Sunday expressing his gratitude to the Maratha warrior for having taken birth here.

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. India is proud that a valorous and great soul like him was born on our land."

"Shivaji Maharaj placed wellbeing of his people above everything. He was an ideal ruler blessed with exceptional administrative skills," Modi said.

He spoke of his endeavours at creating an India on the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj something that the latter would have been proud of.

"We are working tirelessly to fulfil the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj and create an India that he would be proud of," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his feeling of being honored at joining the "programme for Shivaji Maharaj's statue off the Arabian Sea. I will always cherish that day."