Modi likes peeping in bathrooms, Google searching: Rahul Gandhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "peeping into others' bathrooms" and said he was a complete failure at the job.

"The prime minister is fond of Google searching, peeping into others' bathrooms. Let him do that in his free time but his main job is that of a prime minister in which he has been a cent per cent failure," Gandhi said while addressing a joint press conference here with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Gandhi's jibe come a day after Modi, while campaigning in the poll bound state, mocked the Congress leader for being the "most joked about politician".

The prime minister had earlier attracted the wrath of the Congress over his "bathing wearing a raincoat" barb at his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

"The country's biggest problem is lack of jobs. Modi promised two crore jobs but has not fulfilled even one per cent of his promise. Modi talks a lot about security, terrorism and surgical strikes."

"But the result is we have suffered most number of casualties in the last seven years. Over 90 of our security personnel have been killed," said Gandhi while referring to the Indian Army's September 29 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied territory.

"The prime minister is apprehensive of Uttar Pradesh polls result. The result will give him a big shock, will put a question mark on his credibility. That is why he is saying such things," he added.