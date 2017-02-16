‘Modi is immune to people’s pain and sufferings’

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being indifferent to the pain and suffering of the people, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the PM should start delivering on his promise of working for people’s welfare.

“Modi ji is immune to the pain and sufferings of others, wherever he goes he just speaks his mind, whatever he wants to,” Rahul Gandhi said at a public rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pardesh.

“It’s high time that he starts talking business and about the welfare of the people,” he added.

The Gandhi scion further said that Modi was a one-man show, running the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Usually, there’s a director, actor and producer on a film but in Modi ji’s case he himself is the director, he is the actor and he’s also the producer,” he said.

Campaigning for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls for 51 seats spread over 11 districts, including Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency Amethi will end on Saturday polling for which will take place on Monday.