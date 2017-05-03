Modi inaugurates Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Research Institute in Haridwar on Wednesday. The institute will be the first of its kind to conduct clinical tests as per international standards in the filed of Ayurved.

Constructed with a cost of Rs.200 crore, the Patanjali Research Institute will conduct research on clinical control trail, drug screening, pharmacognosy, chronic diseases study, etc.

Praising Ramdev, Narendra Modi said, “I express my gratitude to Baba Ramdev for making Yoga a movement. He helped common people realize that you can practice Yoga at any place-near your kitchen, religious place, etc- and you don’t need to go to high mountains for it.”

The PM also released the first volume of the World Herbal Encyclopaedia. Baba Ramdev conferred ’Rashtra Rishi’ title to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.