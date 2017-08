Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Assam to review the flood situation and relief works in the state, where more than 52 persons have died due to the natural calamity.

During his day-long visit, Modi will meet the Chief Ministers and top officials of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland, to discuss the situation.

The Centre had on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in Assam floods.