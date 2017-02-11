Modi hits back at Akhilesh, says donkeys inspire him to work hard 

Turning the tables on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he took inspiration from donkeys to work tirelessly for the people of the country who were his “masters”.

Addressing a public rally in Bahraich, Uttar Pardesh, Modi said Akhilesh had insulted Gujarat, the land which gave birth to Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.

“If you have a clean heart and mind, you can take inspiration from a donkey who works hard for its master even if it is tired or hungry. Donkeys are loyal to their masters,” Modi said.

“The 1.25 cr people of India are my masters. I am proud to work for them even if I am tired or hungry and without any break or vacation,” added Modi as the crowd cheered and applauded.

Akhilesh Yadav had on Monday took a dig at PM Modi by asking Amitabh Bachchan to stop promoting "donkeys of Gujarat" -- a sarcastic reference to a tourism promo on wild asses that features the superstar.

The remarks amid the hotly contested and bitterly fought Uttar Pradesh elections came a day after Modi told a rally that the ruling SP in the state was appeasing Muslims and said "if a village has a qabristan (graveyard), it should also have a shamshaan ghat (cremation ground)".