Modi has stooped to low level of politicking: Congress

The Congress on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has "stooped to extremely low level of politicking" in his poll speeches and was also trying to divide voters on communal lines.

Party spokesperson CP Joshi said: "Modi has lost his political balance in the wake of a definite electoral defeat" in the state.

Modi on February 19, in Fatehpur accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) government of playing politics of discrimination in the state.

"If a village receives funds for a graveyard, then it should also get for cremation grounds... If you provide uninterrupted power supply for Ramzan, then you should also do it for Diwali," Modi had said.

The Congress, which is the SP's poll partner in the state, also slammed Modi for insinuating that the SP was in cahoots with those behind the Kanpur train accident.

"He said that the conspiracy of the Kanpur railway accident was hatched across the border and the conspirators were here and hand in glove with his political opponents," said Joshi.

Joshi said that Modi, staring at imminent defeat, "explicitly tried to divide the electorate on communal lines".

"Not only has he brought down the dignity of the Prime Ministerial chair, he continuously brings insult to the oath of allegiance to the Constitution," said the senior party leader.

Congress also said that Modi made no bones about the fact that he wanted to flaunt the polarisation card.

"His sheer desperation is clearly visible," Joshi said while demanding a firm, proper and fair investigation into the the train accident at Kanpur in November last year.

Accepting that the conspiracy might have been hatched across the border, Joshi said it was not right to discuss an ongoing investigation and influence it, while speaking at an election rally.

He added: "By making this a political tool to attack his opponents, Modi has again stooped to extremely low level of politicking."