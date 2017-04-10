Modi hails Mahatma, says 2017-22 decisive for 'New India'

Hailing Mahatma Gandhi on the 75th year of the "Quit India" movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the next five years can be decisive for people to build a "New India" devoid of dirt, poverty and corruption.



"The month of August has seen historic movements in India," Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, recalling the Non-Cooperation and Quit India movements against British rule.



"Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan 'Do or Die' when he saw the intensity of freedom movement had reached the peak in 1942," he said.



India will celebrate 75 years of the "Quit India" movement on August 9 and 70 years of Independence on August 15.



Modi said the five years from 1942 to 1947 played a major role in India's independence struggle.



He said on August 9 people should take a pledge to contribute something for the nation. He asked every social organisation, educational institute, the public sector and others to help in making this movement successful.



"We must also take a pledge to ensure that dirt, poverty, corruption, terrorism, caste system and communalism 'Quit India'," he said.



Modi said that starting from 1857, the country saw so many movements for India's freedom.



"In 1920 and 1942 we saw two different Gandhian movements. What was common was the widespread support for Mahatma Gandhi.



"We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during 'Quit India' and we remember leaders like Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia who took part in it."



The Prime Minister said people should take a pledge to build a "New India" and to "live for our nation and take it to new heights of progress".



"Today, we do not have to die for the nation. We have to live for our nation and take it to new heights of progress."