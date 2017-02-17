  1. Home
Modi greets Telangana CM on birthday

    IANS | Hyderabad

    February 17, 2017 | 10:14 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on his birthday.

Modi telephoned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief to extend greetings on his 63rd birthday. Rao thanked Modi for the greetings.

Earlier, Modi also tweeted :"Warm birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao Garu. May he be blessed with a long life and good health."

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan also greeted the Chief Minister Narasimhan too, rang up Rao to extend his greetings.

