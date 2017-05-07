  1. Home
  2. India

Modi greets people on Buddha Purnima

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    May 10, 2017 | 10:31 AM
PM Narendra Modi, Buddha Purnima, Gautam Buddha

(Photo: Facebook)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima saying that Gautam Buddha "inspires" us to work towards "harmonious society".

"Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. Today we remember the exemplary ideals of Gautama Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations," Modi said in a statement.

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated around the world to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Glen Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab qualify for the IPL playoffs?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.