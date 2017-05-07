Modi greets people on Buddha Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima saying that Gautam Buddha "inspires" us to work towards "harmonious society".

"Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. Today we remember the exemplary ideals of Gautama Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations," Modi said in a statement.

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated around the world to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

