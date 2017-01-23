Modi government subverted Jai Hind to Jio Hind: Yechury

While paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of subverting the nationalist leaders enduring slogan ‘Jai Hind.



"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is internationally recognised as a Prince among Indian patriots. He believed in Indian nationalism, not in a narrow idea of nationalism based on religion or sect," said Yechury on Netaji's 120th birth anniversary.



"In the Indian National Army (INA) trials we see the broad spectrum of people, Netaji was able to mobilise towards the nationalist cause," he said.



"Sadly, now we have a government in power which claims to be Indian but has even managed to subvert his enduring slogan of Jai Hind to Jio Hind," said Yechury in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture appearing in a Reliance Jio advertisement.



"But, Jai Hind shall be reclaimed by all of us," he added.