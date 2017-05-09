Modi government plans massive outreach on its 3rd anniversary

The BJP and the Narendra Modi government have planned massive outreach to coincide with the ruling NDA alliance's third anniversary in power at the Centre on May 26.



Apart from a 'MODI Festival' in about 500 districts, beneficiaries of different schemes are being contacted through letters, SMSes and personal visits.



As part of the celebrations -- which will last over a fortnight -- Union Ministers will hold press conferences and address public rallies.



BJP sources said letters by Modi will reach two crore citizens by May 26 and 10 crore SMSes will be sent by the government about its achievements.



Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said that the party will seek to give out a message of its connect with the common man and the Ministers will visit villages electrified by the government in three years, as part of its programme to provide power to all unelectrified villages in 1,000 days.



They will also visit the houses of the beneficiaries.



Party sources said that the Ministers will also visit 120 constituencies where the BJP or its allies could not win in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.



The third anniversary coincides with a buoyant mood in the party after a series of electoral victories.



BJP won local body elections in several states and scored emphatic victories in assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It also formed governments in Goa and Manipur by stitching alliances despite finishing second.



With Modi seen as the chief architect of BJP's victories, 'MODI (Making of Developed India) Festivals' will be held in about 500 districts, to be attended by Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and ministers, among others.



Party leaders said caps with catchy slogans and pamphlets will be distributed at these festivals.



The officials said celebrations will take forward the government's "New India" campaign.