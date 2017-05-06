Modi discusses foreign policy priorities with Indian Heads of Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is understood to have reviewed India’s foreign policy priorities as well as the country’s relations with major powers and neighbouring countries in his address to the Indian Heads of Mission meet here on Saturday.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of India’s strained relations with both China and Pakistan, its key adversaries.

“PM @narendramodi addresses 8th HOM Conference at New Delhi,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with pictures of the PM addressing the eighth such meet, being attended by around 120 envoys posted worldwide.

The four-day conference was formally inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday. The conclave is also expected to discuss major developments globally and how India should formulate its policy to deal with them.

Envoys have made presentations on the state of India’s bilateral relationship with the countries they are posted to. India’s relationship with the Trump administration and ties with Russia are also likely to figure in the conclave.

India’s ties with the resource-rich African continent as well as with the Gulf countries and the situation in the Middle East are also expected to be discussed during the meet.