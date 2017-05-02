Modi conveys visa concerns to Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Tuesday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the Indian leader conveyed to him New Delhi’s concerns over the impact of Canberra’s recent decision to abolish a popular work visa used by a large number of Indians.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed concern about the possible impact of the recent changes in Australian regulations for the skilled professionals’ visa programme," an official statement said. The two leaders agreed that officials from both sides would remain in close touch on the issue.

Turnbull, who had visited India in April, recently announced his government’s decision to abolish the 457 visa, which allows businesses to hire foreign workers for up to four years in skilled jobs. Indians have been the biggest beneficiaries of the visa programme. "We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains: Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs, so we are abolishing the 457 visa," he had said.

During the telephonic conversation, Turnbull thanked Modi for the success of his visit to India. "The two Prime Ministers also discussed the follow-up action taken after the visit of Turnbull to India last month, and the steps required to further strengthen the bilateral relationship," the statement said.